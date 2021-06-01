MANCHESTER, N.H., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friends of Aine, a nonprofit organization providing bereavement support services to grieving children, teens and families, is sponsoring a free community event for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. The Gathering in Remembrance will be held Sunday, June 27 from 3 to 5 pm at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, in Manchester.
"Gathering in Remembrance: Sharing Grief. Honoring Love. Inspiring Hope." will feature a remembrance tribute with inspirational guest speakers, community support, a butterfly release, kids activities, and light refreshments, including free hot dog meals for children under 18. The intention of the event is to gather for a tribute to our lost loved ones while grieving and healing together.
"The world has just shared more than a year of suffering and an incredible loss of human life during the pandemic. During this tumultuous time, it is estimated that 40,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent due to COVID-19," said Christine Phillips, Co-Founder, Friends of Aine. "Gathering in Remembrance will offer attendees the opportunity to remove the isolation of grief – no matter when or how their loved ones passed away."
While there is no cost to attend the Gathering in Remembrance, registration is encouraged online at friendsofaine.com/remembrance. All registered participants will have the opportunity to submit the name and photo of their loved one for display on the stadium's jumbotron and for inclusion in the tribute portion of the event. Additional information can be requested by emailing info@friendsofaine.com or calling (603) 669-1120.
Friends of Aine is the only nonprofit organization in New Hampshire whose sole mission is to support grieving children, teens, and families. Through a network of trained volunteer facilitators, its Good Grief Program assists children and teens with sharing their experiences, exploring topics related to grief, learning coping strategies, and not feeling alone in their grief. Thanks to the generosity of donors, there is no cost to families. Friends of Aine also provides training, education, and research to families and professionals. The organization is inspired by Aine Phillips, who died suddenly at the age of eight, and the lack of existing grief support at the time for her surviving sister, Bella. For more information about Friends of Aine, visit friendsofaine.com.
