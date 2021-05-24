SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HonorHealth, a leading Valley healthcare system serving 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area, announced today the opening of the Bob Bové Neuroscience Institute, the newest neuroscience hub at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
The $44 million state-of-the-art facility features five stories and 120,000 square-feet of space that includes a state of the art conference center, a 32-chair infusion suite, a bio skills lab, Spine Group Arizona, Barrow Brain and Spine neurosurgeon offices and allows for the expansion of HonorHealth Neurology to 12 providers. The Institute also houses a physical therapy center featuring spine and neuro gyms, and a wellness center.
The Institute brings together experts in the fields of neurology, neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, speech, occupational and physical therapy, infusion therapy, phlebotomy, imaging and research to create an integrated approach to treatment.
Thanks to Robert "Bob" Bové, a local business leader and philanthropist, a $21.5 million commitment will help advance care in neurosciences and drive innovation through the HonorHealth Research Institute.
"The opening of this facility marks an important milestone for HonorHealth as a non-profit organization," said Kim Post, RN, executive vice president, chief operations officer at HonorHealth. "Our goal is to continually provide greater access to care, and these services in one location allows us to meet those personalized needs for those suffering from spine and neuro disorders."
The Bob Bové Neuroscience Institute at HonorHealth offers neurosurgical consultations for the diagnosis and treatment of brain and spine related disorders. They offer specialized services for other neuro and spine related conditions, including multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), back and spine intervention and pain management, headaches and movement disorders.
"These conditions are difficult to navigate, as many require a team of specialists in order to treat these complex issues," said Post. "For specific conditions, our nurse navigation team is available to properly support and guide patients through their care plans."
HonorHealth is known for its clinical research, and the Institute will conduct research projects and align appropriate clinical trials in the fields of neuro and spine research, giving patients access to these potential life-changing therapies in one location.
About HonorHealth:
HonorHealth is a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving an area of 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, clinical research, medical education, a foundation and community services with approximately 12,800 employees, 3,500 affiliated providers and 3,100 volunteers. HonorHealth was formed by a merger between Scottsdale Healthcare and John C. Lincoln Health Network. HonorHealth's mission is to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.
