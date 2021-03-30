SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HonorHealth, a leading Valley healthcare system serving 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area, announced today that HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center has received designation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification Program by DNV Healthcare.
This certification signifies that the hospital meets rigorous standards for providing care to all stroke patients including endovascular embolization and surgical clipping of brain aneurysms, tPA administration and mechanical endovascular thrombectomy (EVT), a minimally invasive procedure used to remove a blood clot from the brain during an ischemic stroke. Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center is one of three hospitals in the state of Arizona and one of two in Phoenix to receive this accreditation.
"HonorHealth Osborn staff and physicians have demonstrated that our comprehensive stroke program follows national standards and guidelines that can significantly improve outcomes for stroke patients, especially those needing the highest-level care" Lauren Schwartz, MSN, NP-C, RNFA, director, inpatient neurosciences at HonorHealth.
"In addition to this elevated certification to treat complex stroke cases, our hospital can be a resource center for other facilities in the region by providing expertise in managing complex cases, offering guidance for triage of patients, and making diagnostic tests or treatments available to patients who may have sought care elsewhere," said Ashutosh Jadhav, MD, PhD, stroke medical director and endovascular neurosurgery director at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, strokes are the fifth most prevalent cause of death, the leading cause of adult disability and affect more than 795,000 Americans every year. Stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted by a blood clot (ischemic) or by bleeding from a burst blood vessel (hemorrhagic), either of which impairs the brain's ability to function, but which require opposite treatments.
"This certification is part of our commitment to improving the health of our community and is a key component of our neuroscience services," said Donna Sells, chief operations officer, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. "The Bob Bové Neuroscience Institute, opening in May 2021, brings together an integrated approach to neurological care, and further demonstrates our commitment to providing the best stroke care."
Since 2004, the HonorHealth Network has taken care of nearly 16,000 stroke cases. Our network currently has three DNV Certified Primary Stroke Centers and one DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center.
