SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HonorHealth, a leading community healthcare system serving 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area, announced today that Lisa Replogle will serve as the next Chief Financial Officer for the organization. This announcement comes as the current CFO, Paul Briggs, will step down from the role, effective April 9, 2022, to pursue personal interests. Briggs will continue to provide strategic counsel to HonorHealth's CEO, Todd LaPorte, on an ad hoc basis.
Replogle, HonorHealth's current Vice President of Finance, is being promoted to succeed Briggs, effective on April 10, 2022. She joined HonorHealth in November 2015. Prior to joining HonorHealth, Replogle served as the CFO for The Center for Orthopedic and Research Excellence, Inc. (dba The CORE Institute).
"Through Lisa's hard work and central role in collaborating with others both inside and outside our organization, she is well prepared to succeed Paul in the CFO role," said LaPorte. "Her past leadership successes combined with her deep knowledge and understanding of HonorHealth will help her play an important role in contributing to our future."
In her new role, Replogle will focus on ensuring HonorHealth maintains a strong financial position to support exceptional patient care and the continued growth of the organization.
###
About HonorHealth: HonorHealth is a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving an area of 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, clinical research, medical education, a foundation and community services with approximately 13,100 team members, 3,500 affiliated providers and nearly 700 volunteers. HonorHealth was formed by a merger between Scottsdale Healthcare and John C. Lincoln Health Network. HonorHealth's mission is to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. Our team members and physicians are focused on doing what's right for our community. That is why we look more closely, go beyond the surface and see every dimension in everything we do, providing a level of care that defies the expected. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Strait, HonorHealth, 602-300-9039, lauren@straittalkpr.com
SOURCE HonorHealth