PHOENIX , June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connections In Home Care and Cypress HomeCare Solutions, powered by Honor, hosted a caregiver appreciation event to show their gratitude to their caregivers, which they call Care Professionals (Care Pros for short). The outdoor, COVID-safe event, was hosted at El Pollo Loco at 2410 W Northern Ave. in Phoenix. Free meals to Care Pros and their families were subsidized in part by El Pollo Loco.
With a mission to "Change the Way We Care for Our Parents," Honor has elevated the standard of care, treating caregiving as a noble profession and providing operational support for local home care agencies across the U.S. By joining the Honor Care Network, agencies can spend more time providing quality care to families in their local communities.
"Honor is on a mission to professionalize the role of caregivers, ensuring each caregiver is treated with the respect they deserve and the tools they need to succeed," said Honor COO Juliet Nyatta. "Our Care Pros are the driving force behind Honor and have been vital in providing comfort and care during an incredibly tumultuous time in our country's history."
Care Pros assist clients wishing to age at home with everything from meal prep to errands to personal care. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the elderly were particularly vulnerable to the virus, the Care Pros' commitment to serving their clients was even more important. That is why Denise Kaye, owner of Connections In Home Care, decided to work alongside Honor to take a moment to recognize and celebrate Care Pros. Bob Roth, a managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions, also joined the effort.
Kaye and Roth were both inspired by personal experience to open their own home care companies. Kaye's husband, Eric, had worked in the home care industry for years and was inspired to open his own business because his grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, wanted a way to age in place at home. After Roth's mother suffered a massive heart attack, he and his brothers became her caregivers but felt unprepared for the challenges of caring for a loved one. The experience made them realize that others might be facing the same challenges and uncertainties.
The goal of the Phoenix appreciation event was to show the local Care Pros just how vital they are to the agencies and to Honor.
"Since this year has been extremely difficult with COVID-19, we wanted to do something extra special," said Kaye. "We really just wanted to thank them for all of their hard work, especially amid the pandemic."
Princess Salaam is just one example of a committed, selfless Care Pro who Honor seeks to recognize for her devotion to her work and to her clients. Salaam brings 17 years of caregiving experience to her Care Pro role and prioritizes respect, attentiveness and positivity when caring for her clients.
"It was so great to chat with the Honor team and partners. I feel lucky to be a part of this team and really appreciate the way Honor respects their Care Pros," said Salaam.
"We wanted to do something for our Care Pros to show them that the whole community appreciates their hard work," added Roth. "And with the support of Honor, we're looking forward to hosting more events like this in the future."
Honor is changing the way we care for our parents. Founded in 2014, Honor is the fastest growing owned and operated home care company in the U.S., delivering personalized, non-medical care at scale through the Honor Care Network, an elite national network of top-tier agencies. Local agencies join the Honor Care Network to gain a partner that enables them to serve more families in their respective communities. By partnering with Honor, agency owners gain operational efficiencies, access to Care Pros and a technology platform that gives them the ability to focus on client care. For more information, visit http://www.joinhonor.com.
