MILWAUKEE, Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) collaborated with the National Community Oncology Dispensing Association, Inc. (NCODA), Oncology Nursing Society (ONS), and Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) to launch a new Intravenous Cancer Treatment Education (IVE) website, ivcanceredsheets.com. Oncology pharmacists are encouraged to use the education sheets in discussions with those undergoing cancer treatment and their caregivers.
The website is a joint effort dedicated to being forward-thinking and providing thorough education resources to improve treatment outcomes. The Intravenous Cancer Treatment Education website provides healthcare workers the latest education material for intravenous cancer treatments, communicating vital information to help caregivers and those experiencing cancer.
The sheets include common uses and treatment schedules, supportive medications, drug interactions, side effect management, and safe handling tips at home following treatment. Oncology professionals and caregivers can download several IVE sheets from the site's library, which will continue to be updated by the collaborative. The sheets also are editable so pharmacists can customize them to an individual's treatment plan.
The launch of IV Cancer Treatment Education Sheets online follows the success of the highly utilized OCE (Oral Chemotherapy Education) online resource, which also is a collaborative initiative between NCODA, HOPA, ONS, and ACCC. With a committee consisting of representatives from each of the organizations, a development process is structured to produce trusted and reliable education sheets that provide a robust amount of information on individual drugs and combination drug regimens.
The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) supports hematology/oncology pharmacy professionals and promotes the role of the pharmacist in collaborative cancer care. Founded in 2004, HOPA provides crucial education, networking, and advancement opportunities frequently sought by pharmacists, pharmacy interns, residents, fellows, students, technicians, researchers, and administrators who specialize in hematology/oncology pharmacy. Its vision is to ensure that all individuals affected by cancer have a hematology/oncology pharmacist as an integral member of their care team.
