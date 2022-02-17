MILWUAKEE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) Task Force for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has released the association's official DEI statement online. The statement is integral to HOPA's commitment to advocating for equitable health policies and more inclusive research studies, as well as for diversifying its educational products and resources to reflect the needs of all hematology/oncology pharmacy professionals.
"We assembled the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force to help formalize our commitment to our patients and our members," says HOPA President Larry W. Buie, PharmD, BCOP, FCCP, FASHP, and Clinical Pharmacy Manager at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "The statement is one of many ways we have accomplished that."
HOPA's membership and retention efforts, as well as its leadership elections and member award programs, will also be facilitated through a clearer DEI lens, thanks to the work of the task force.
"Bringing DEI to the forefront of our priorities allows HOPA to better align with the needs of our membership and the communities we serve," says HOPA DEI Task Force Vice-Chair, Britny Brown, PharmD, BCOP, and Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy.
"Longstanding systems of racism and inequity significantly impact the lives of many HOPA members and patients," explains HOPA DEI Task Force Chair, Maurice Alexander, PharmD, BCOP, CPP, and Clinical Manager of Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Services at the University of North Carolina Medical Center. "It is important for HOPA to support those with diverse backgrounds, beliefs, and lived experiences."
Dr. Alexander explains that HOPA's commitment extends to all races, religions, genders, orientations, ages and abilities. So, the task force has worked to devise a DEI approach that considers all disadvantaged and marginalized populations. He and Dr. Brown led a group of 12 HOPA task force members through a comprehensive review of policies and procedures and worked directly with council, committee, and board leaders to create a culture centered on DEI.
Dr. Brown says HOPA set the bar high for the DEI Task Force. "We were given the opportunity to re-envision HOPA with DEI as a central focus. We knew this was more than a one-time commitment from leadership."
Later this year, the HOPA DEI Task Force, which is a time-limited initiative, will disband and a DEI Committee will be formed.
About HOPA:
The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) supports hematology/oncology pharmacy professionals and promotes the role of the pharmacist in collaborative cancer care. Founded in 2004, HOPA provides crucial education, networking, and advancement opportunities frequently sought by pharmacists, pharmacy interns, residents, fellows, students, technicians, researchers, and administrators who specialize in hematology/oncology pharmacy. Its vision is to ensure that all individuals affected by cancer have a hematology/oncology pharmacist as an integral member of their care team.
