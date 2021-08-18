ASHFORD, Conn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp joined leaders from Travelers, the Travelers Championship and Newman's Own Foundation to celebrate the groundbreaking of a brand-new Creative Complex six months after a fire destroyed some of the Camp's most beloved program areas.
"We want to dedicate this moment to everyone who helped us heal and made us whole again," said Jimmy Canton, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp's Chief Executive Officer. "Your kindness was the bridge that brought us from grief to gratitude, and your friendship is why we are able to celebrate this milestone."
To date, 4,500 donations have been received for the rebuild including a $1 million match from Travelers and the Travelers Championship and a $1 million gift from Newman's Own Foundation. This inspiring outpouring of support from the community in the aftermath of the fire allowed Hole in the Wall to focus its efforts on rebuilding a forward-thinking and inclusive facility to best meet the current, future and varied needs of the children with serious illnesses and families that the Camp serves.
Latest renderings of the new complex pay homage to the iconic Old West facade and whimsical aesthetic of the original buildings lost in the fire. The updated, expanded and fully accessible Creative Complex will not only provide a new home for Arts & Crafts, Woodshop and the Cooking Zone, but also features a new quiet sensory area for campers and dedicated space for parents and caregivers. The facility will also embrace the latest thinking in universal design, and construction is expected to begin as soon as design plans are finalized.
In addition to Canton, participants in the groundbreaking ceremony included Miriam Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Newman's Own Foundation; Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers; Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Travelers; Nathan Grube, Tournament Director of the Travelers Championship; and Dannie Pink, Former Hole in the Wall Camper and Counselor.
About The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp:
Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides "a different kind of healing" to more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facility in Ashford, Conn., in more than 40 hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Learn more at http://www.holeinthewallgang.org.
