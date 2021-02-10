DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HopSkipDrive, the safe and innovative transportation solution for school districts, government agencies, families and older adults, arranged transportation for hundreds of older adults to a large-scale vaccination distribution center this past Saturday.
Older adults are one of the most vulnerable populations to COVID-19, and as Phase I of the vaccines rolled out in Denver, HopSkipDrive helped the group get to the vaccination distribution center in a safe, reliable way. Streamlining transportation operations, HopSkipDrive provided greater access to potentially life-saving vaccines, particularly for older adults who may not drive anymore.
Co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive Joanna McFarland says, "We're privileged to be part of this large-scale vaccination effort to promote the safety and health of this vulnerable population and the community at large. Access to vaccines is crucial to older adults, and I'm proud that HopSkipDrive enabled COVID-Safe transportation to those centers."
HopSkipDrive's flexible, reliable, easy-to-use transportation solution is used by families and organizations alike to enable greater independence for older adults. Helping fulfill requests for medical appointments and various errands, the transportation care service has been especially critical during the pandemic.
A Leader in Establishing COVID-19 Safety Standards
HopSkipDrive created and implemented COVID-Safe Ride Standards, first-in-market procedures to promote the safety and health of CareDrivers, Ride Organizers and Riders.
Protective measures include requiring plastic dividers installed between the front and back seats, with HopSkipDrive being the first youth transportation network company in the country to adopt plastic dividers as a standard operating procedure.
In addition, vehicles are cleaned and disinfected between each ride with special attention to high-touch areas and CareDrivers affirm before each ride that this has been completed. CareDrivers and Riders wear face coverings per CDC guidelines, and CareDrivers affirm they are asymptomatic and have not been exposed to COVID-19 prior to offering rides through the platform. Ride Organizers are asked to keep Riders home if they are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19.
Prioritizing Safety with Unmatched Industry Standards
HopSkipDrive's unique transportation solution combines sophisticated technology with deep operational expertise to ensure ride safety. Its safety philosophy begins with highly qualified caregivers behind the wheel ("CareDrivers") and extends to every aspect of the company's operations.
Every CareDriver has at least five years of caregiving experience and completes a 15-point certification process, including fingerprinting, background checks, driving record checks and an in-person meeting and orientation. CareDrivers on the HopSkipDrive platform must use a four-door vehicle newer than 10 years old; vehicles must pass an inspection by a certified mechanic, repeated annually.
Ride Organizers can book and track rides from start to finish through the HopSkipDrive platform, also receiving live notifications for each stage of the ride. In addition, HopSkipDrive's Safe Ride Support system has visibility into every ride in real time, detecting and addressing any issues as they occur and maintaining direct communication with Ride Organizers and drivers.
About HopSkipDrive
Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovator in arranging safe, dependable youth transportation for schools, districts, government agencies, and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide flexibility and visibility, while helping create opportunity for all through mobility.
Since 2014, HopSkipDrive has expanded to eight states and 15 major markets. A venture capital-backed company, HopSkipDrive shares investors with well-known brands like Airbnb, Pinterest, Bird and Ring.
