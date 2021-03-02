DENVER, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HopSkipDrive, the safe and innovative transportation solution for school districts, government agencies, families and older adults, has partnered with the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) to arrange door-to-door transportation to a vaccination distribution center for a large group of older adults.
The vaccination event, organized by SCL Health, will take place on Saturday, March 6. This is the second time HopSkipDrive will arrange vaccination center transportation; they enabled transportation for older adults on February 6 of this year.
Vulnerable populations across the country have experienced transportation barriers preventing them from accessing the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a recent Denver news report, nearly 96,000 Coloradans are estimated to need transportation help in order to get the vaccine; many are in lower income neighborhoods.
By streamlining transportation operations, HopSkipDrive will expand access to this potentially life-saving vaccine.
"HopSkipDrive has been an exceptional partner in DRCOG's goal of meeting the transportation needs of older adults." said Cassie Scott, Community Resources Manager for the region's Area Agency on Aging. "Their customer service and quality of drivers accommodates the special needs of the individuals we serve, and we are grateful for their partnership."
HopSkipDrive Co-founder and CEO, Joanna McFarland said, "Transportation is a fundamental barrier to vaccine access for so many. We are honored to have the opportunity to participate in this historic event and help so many Denver area older adults gain access to this vaccine."
The HopSkipDrive solution enables greater independence for older adults through mobility. Members from the HopSkipDrive team will be at the event to greet individuals as they arrive and will be distributing resources.
COVID-Safe Ride Standards Implemented for Every Ride
HopSkipDrive created and implemented COVID-Safe Ride Standards, first-in-market procedures to promote the safety and health of CareDrivers, Ride Organizers and Riders.
Protective measures include requiring plastic dividers installed between the front and back seats, with HopSkipDrive being the first youth transportation network company in the country to adopt plastic dividers as a standard operating procedure.
In addition, vehicles are cleaned and disinfected between each ride with special attention to high-touch areas and CareDrivers affirm before each ride that this has been completed. CareDrivers and Riders wear face coverings per CDC guidelines, and CareDrivers affirm they are asymptomatic and have not been exposed to COVID-19 prior to offering rides through the platform. Ride Organizers are asked to keep Riders home if they are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19.
Prioritizing Safety with Unmatched Industry Standards
HopSkipDrive's unique transportation solution combines sophisticated technology with deep operational expertise to ensure ride safety. Its safety philosophy begins with highly qualified caregivers behind the wheel ("CareDrivers") and extends to every aspect of the company's operations.
Every CareDriver has at least five years of caregiving experience and completes a 15-point certification process, including fingerprinting, background checks, driving record checks and an in-person meeting and orientation. CareDrivers on the HopSkipDrive platform must use a four-door vehicle newer than 10 years old; vehicles must pass an inspection by a certified mechanic, repeated annually.
Ride Organizers can book and track rides from start to finish through the HopSkipDrive platform, also receiving live notifications for each stage of the ride. In addition, HopSkipDrive's Safe Ride Support system has visibility into every ride in real time, detecting and addressing any issues as they occur and maintaining direct communication with Ride Organizers and CareDrivers.
Learn more about HopSkipDrive by visiting http://www.hopskipdrive.com.
About HopSkipDrive
Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovator in arranging safe, dependable youth transportation for schools, districts, government agencies, and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide flexibility and visibility, while helping create opportunity for all through mobility.
Since 2014, HopSkipDrive has expanded to eight states and 15 major markets. A venture capital-backed company, HopSkipDrive shares investors with well-known brands like Airbnb, Pinterest, Bird and Ring.
Media Contact:
Lauren Rueger, HopSkipDrive
lrueger@hopskipdrive
Media Contact
Aylin Cook, HopSkipDrive, +1 805-798-1714, aylin@hopskipdrive.com
SOURCE HopSkipDrive