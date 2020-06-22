AUSTIN, Minn., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation, a global-branded food company, is opening its state-of-the-art health center, situated close to its global headquarters and flagship production facility. In partnership with Premise Health, who will operate the facility, it will improve access to high-quality, affordable healthcare for Hormel Foods team members and their dependent family members. The health center builds on the existing relationship between Hormel Foods and the renowned Mayo Clinic. With this dedicated health center and additional resources provided by Mayo Clinic, such as radiology and specialty service referrals for things like cardiology, orthopedics, dermatology and behavioral health, employees of Hormel Foods and their dependents will have full access to care when they need it.
The center will provide convenient access to a full spectrum of world-class healthcare services, including primary care, physical therapy, condition management, lab services and limited pre-packaged pharmacy services. It will be staffed by a physician, nurse practitioner, condition management registered nurse, physical therapist, two medical assistants and a medical receptionist. In total, the center will serve approximately 4,700 eligible individuals on the company's health plans, including team members, their dependents ages two and older, and retirees under age 65.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer this incredible benefit to our inspired people. This addition is a testament to our commitment to ensuring our team members have easy access to high-quality healthcare," said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. "This health center will be a tremendous resource for both our team members and our company."
"Hormel Foods and Premise Health are dedicated to creating a healthy future for team members and their families," said Premise president Jami Doucette. "The nearsite health center, combined with access to services provided by Mayo Clinic Health System such as community-based specialists, surgeries and procedures, and emergency-room care, promotes the overall health and wellbeing of their teams. We are excited to partner with Hormel Foods to deliver significant value to their organization."
The Premise nearsite access model provides value to Hormel Foods team members and their dependents by bringing care closer to where they live, work and play. Similar to Hormel Foods, Premise also has a collaboration with Mayo Clinic, which includes a Center of Excellence model via the Mayo Clinic Complex Care Program. Hormel Foods team members will be able to take advantage of this program, which provides access to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for those with high-risk diagnoses that require the highest level of care.
The dedicated health center expands the comprehensive benefits offerings from Hormel Foods, which includes comprehensive medical, prescription drug, dental, vision, retirement plans, profit sharing, adoption assistance and generous paid-time-off allowances.
ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.
ABOUT PREMISE HEALTH
Premise Health is the leading direct healthcare company, operating more than 600 wellness centers in 44 states and Guam for more than 275 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S.
Premise partners with its clients to connect their populations to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare. It delivers value by removing barriers to care and creating seamless experiences, which helps people live healthier. With millions of eligible members and dependents, Premise delivers care onsite (on campus at an employer), nearsite (in the community), and virtually (24/7) through its primary care, occupational health, pharmacy, fitness, and wellness products.
As the premier provider of employer-based healthcare, Premise offers unmatched access, enhanced clinical quality, and an exceptional member experience. The result is healthcare that raises the bar and delivers true financial return for the ultimate payor, the employer. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.
