NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Estrogen, Human Growth), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Type Of Disease, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879593/?utm_source=PRN
The global hormone replacement therapy market size is expected to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7%. A significant rise in the incidence rate of hormonal disorders in the newborns, adults, and elderly and populations is driving the market. The Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) affects one in every 15,000 newborns, thereby boosting the demand for the therapy.
Estrogen replacement hormone therapy helps in reducing the vaginal indications of menopause, such as dryness, burning, itching, and pain during intercourse.Estrogen is available in the forms of pill, gel, skin patch, cream or spray form.
It is highly successful for treating problematic menopausal night sweats and hot flashes. Around 45% of women between the ages of 40 to 60 years of age were reported taking counseling sessions from a physician regarding the advantages and disadvantages of using hormone replacement therapy (HRT) after menopause.
Growing awareness about menopausal signs and the treatment options is growing the HRT market.Owing to the significant development for ERT, there has been an initiation of very safe treatment options for the patients situated in various geographies of the world.
For example, augmentation of innovative drug delivery systems like transdermal estrogen patches and vaginal estrogen drugs.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• The estrogen replacement therapy segment dominated the overall market in terms of revenue share in the year 2019. On the other hand, the parenteral segment is likely to showcase the fastest growth rate over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, owing to the rising number of hormonal disorders
• Menopause is likely to showcase the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Women are vulnerable to certain diseases and conditions such as osteoporosis and hot flashes during and after menopause. About 73% of postmenopausal women suffer from hot flashes
• North America dominated the overall hormone replacement therapy market in terms of revenue share in the year 2019. The increase in the incidence rate of hypogonadism due to a rise in obesity and poor health in the geriatric population drive the market. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, more than 2.5 million Americans received testosterone treatment in U.S alone in 2014
• Some of the key players in this market are Abbott Laboratories; Novartis; Pfizer, Inc.; Mylan Laboratories; Merck and Co.; Novo Nordisk; Bayer Healthcare; Eli Lilly; and Genentech.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879593/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001