CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hospice News, an Aging Media publication, has published the results of its 2022 Hospice Outlook Survey, identifying the foremost challenges and opportunities for care providers in the year ahead. Results show that participants are optimistic about emerging growth areas and technology heading into a critical recovery phase, with 52% planning to pursue palliative care for the first time. Additionally, nearly half of respondents cited agency processes optimization and automation as a key area for cost savings in 2022, and they are investing in new technology to prepare for the evolution of hospice moving forward.
Hospice News conducted the survey in partnership with Homecare Homebase to learn how providers are navigating the difficult road to recovery and growth in a post-pandemic future. The results show the views of 203 hospice and palliative care professionals in a variety of leadership roles and organizations, painting a vivid picture of the industry-wide sentiment for the year to come.
These results provide perspective and context around the industry's outlook on 2022, revealing the key factors driving optimism in spite of the lingering challenges of COVID-19.
In summary, respondents indicated:
- Assisted Living (36%), and skilled nursing facilities (30%) are projected to be the top growth areas in 2022, according to the survey
- Staffing continues to be a significant challenge for hospice and palliative care providers in 2022, with more than 67% citing staffing as the greatest non-covid related challenge this year
- Hospice and palliative care providers are leveraging data and technology to maximize operational efficiency and improve outcomes, with nearly half of respondents citing agency processes optimization and automation as a key area for cost savings in 2022
- The expansion of palliative care is in full force, with 52% of participants planning to pursue it for the first time in 2022
"Hospice growth continues to be a focus of provider partners in the industry, including the expansion of services such as palliative care and hospital-in-the-home models that extend the types of home-based care provided. The pandemic, while initially slowing growth, has ultimately served as a catalyst for this expansion, creating an opportunity for providers to serve patients like never before. We are excited to see the results of the survey mirror this optimism, while also highlighting the areas of largest collective challenge around staffing. These factors combine to highlight the need for technology that fully enables agencies to operate more efficiently while also understanding the fluid dynamics of their business through better insights and analytics," said Scott Decker, CEO Homecare Homebase."
"New challenges and opportunities will play an equal role in shaping the future of hospice care at the tail end of the pandemic," said Hospice News Editor Jim Parker. "The industry is optimistic, however, and the results from our survey with Homecare Homebase explore the key factors behind that sentiment, from technological advancements to the expansion of palliative care."
The survey was conducted online between November 22, 2021, and December 20, 2021. Access the full survey results here.
