Capstone HME is a leading durable medical equipment (DME) solutions provider serving both the hospice community and PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) providers. Founded more than 20 years ago, Capstone HME remains an owner-operated company that enables partner organizations to better manage and accurately budget their DME benefit, while receiving the highest quality DME service. Capstone HME works exclusively with not-for-profit organizations and is able to meet the needs of p