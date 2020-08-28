DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 5, 5, 10, 1, 16, 7 and 1 respectively.
The guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Report Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease)
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Overview
- Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Therapeutics Development
- Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Therapeutics Assessment
- Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Drug Profiles
- Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Dormant Projects
- Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Discontinued Products
- Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Product Development Milestones
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Antabio SAS
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Auspherix Pty Ltd
- Biolytx Pharmaceuticals Corp
- Bioversys AG
- Centauri Therapeutics Ltd
- Clarametyx Biosciences Inc
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc
- CytaCoat AB
- Destiny Pharma PLC
- Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd
- EnBiotix Inc
- Helperby Therapeutics Group Ltd
- Hypo-Stream Ltd
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
- Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd
- Merck & Co Inc
- Motif Bio PLC
- Nabriva Therapeutics PLC
- Nosopharm SAS
- Omnix Medical Ltd
- Peptineo
- Polyphor AG
- Pulmobiotics SL
- Qilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Sealife PHARMA GmbH
- Shionogi & Co Ltd
- Spero Therapeutics Inc
- TGV-Inhalonix Inc
- VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Wockhardt Ltd
