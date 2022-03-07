NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospital Supplies Market in the US is poised to grow by USD 9.86 billion between 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Product recall, disruption in the supply chain of hospital supplies, and stringent regulatory policies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing adoption of surgical procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, product recall might hamper the market growth.
Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation
The hospital Supplies Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Consumables
- Devices
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hospital supplies market in us report covers the following areas:
- Hospital Supplies Market in US size
- Hospital Supplies Market in US trends
- Hospital Supplies Market in US industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of surgical procedures owing to the increasing number of hospital visits for various diagnostic and therapeutic purposes as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital supplies market in the US during the next few years.
Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hospital Supplies Market in the US, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp.
Vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hospital Supplies Market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the hospital supplies market in US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hospital supplies market in our size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hospital supplies market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital supplies market in us vendors
Hospital Supplies Market Scope in the US
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.92%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 9.86 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.89
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06 Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Healthcare supplies
2.2.1 R&D
2.2.2 Inputs
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Post-sales and services
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 11: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End User
Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing adoption of surgical procedures
8.1.2 Growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries
8.1.3 Increasing demand for disposables to avoid infections
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Product recall
8.2.2 Disruption in supply-chain of hospital supplies
8.2.3 Stringent regulatory policies
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing geriatric population
8.3.2 Technological advances
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry Risk
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
Exhibit 43: 3M Co. - Overview
Exhibit 44: 3M Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: 3M Co. - Key news
Exhibit 46: 3M Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 47: 3M Co. - Segment focus
10.4 Abbott Laboratories
Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
Exhibit 51: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
10.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG
Exhibit 52: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview
Exhibit 53: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments
Exhibit 54: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus
10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.
Exhibit 56: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
Exhibit 57: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 58: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.
Exhibit 60: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 62: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Cardinal Health Inc.
Exhibit 64: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
Exhibit 68: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
10.10 Medtronic Plc
Exhibit 72: Medtronic Plc - Overview
Exhibit 73: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
10.11 Smith and Nephew plc
Exhibit 76: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview
Exhibit 77: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments
Exhibit 78: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 79: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus
10.12 Stryker Corp.
Exhibit 80: Stryker Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 81: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 82: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 83: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
Exhibit 84: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
