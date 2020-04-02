NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HANYC Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hotel Association of New York City, today announced its donation of 5,000 N95 masks to Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, a gift made possible by a generous donation to the foundation.
The donation was facilitated by Hermann Elger, HANYC Foundation's chairman and Managing Director of Baccarat New York; Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO of the Hotel Association of New York City; and Mr. Raymond Sun and Mr. Zhujia Hong local hotel owner representatives, who personally presented the masks to Mount Sinai's 101st Street Covid-19 donation center on Wednesday.
At a time of unprecedented crisis, the Hotel Association of New York City, which represents nearly 300 member hotel owners and operators, is stepping up to help the city weather the Covid-19 pandemic despite an economic collapse that poses an existential threat to the hotel industry and the 50,000 New Yorkers it employs.
The Hotel Association and individual hotel owners have been working around the clock with city and state government to make entire hotels available to frontline health care workers and as makeshift medical facilities to relieve New York City's overburdened hospitals.
HANYC Foundation is committed to bringing together donations from hotels, their partners and suppliers to assist New York City and its first responders who are working so diligently to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.