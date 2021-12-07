Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo added a new facility “N2Clinic” that specializes in regenerative medicine and provides state-of-the-art medical and anti-aging care. Guests can receive the treatments while enjoying a luxury stay at the hotel, which is known for its majestic Japanese garden. It contains a wide variety of botanical species including 100+ cherry trees and 2,300+ camellia trees, providing an ideal environment to relax and heal in the middle of Tokyo.