SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Covid-19 spreads, communities have an urgent need for beds as field hospitals, for quarantine, and to house for patients as well as health professionals who are caring for them. The founders of hotel industry software provider Cloudbeds and their team created #hospitalityhelps to connect property owners and operators with health care providers, providing facilities during this time of need. Hospitality professionals willing to open their facilities can provide their information via #hospitalityhelps to assist government and healthcare agencies in need of open beds.
"With each passing hour, we face an ever more acute shortage of available beds for the sick, and for health professionals who are fighting coronavirus. At the same time, we are seeing many lodging providers reducing occupancy or sitting empty altogether," said Adam Harris, CEO at Cloudbeds. "The hotel industry has always been about people first and foremost. #hospitalityhelps is connecting our hotel customers and industry partners with government and healthcare agencies to help people who need it most - by making more beds available."
Harris said the response to the launch of #hospitalityhelps has been overwhelming - with hotels representing thousands of beds responding within minutes of yesterday's launch.
Richard Castle, President and COO at Cloudbeds, said, "This is a time when all of us must take action to do what we can to avoid reaching an unprecedented breaking point in our health care system. It doesn't make sense that patients in need of beds should be without them, when there are hundreds of beds available around the corner." He concluded, "We have a team of people working around the clock to help alleviate the strain by mobilizing the hospitality community. As communities continue to act urgently to prepare, we hope that leaders in hospitality and other industries will step forward to support them."
Hospitality owners or managers who would like to make their property available to help combat people impacted by Covid-19, can visit https://www.cloudbeds.com/covid-19-hospitality-helps.
Government and healthcare agencies on the front lines can contact covid-19@cloudbeds.com for an immediate response.
About #hospitalityhelps
