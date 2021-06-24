WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform, today announced a service provider partnership with NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), one of the fastest-growing social selling and distribution companies worldwide, to be the exclusive hotel reservations provider for all NewAge Brand Partners and corporate staff.
NewAge is a Colorado-based organic and health products company specializing in health & wellness products, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance marketed primarily through a direct route-to-market system. Recently merged with five companies, (ARIIX®, Noni, LIMU®, Zennoa® and MaVie®) NewAge achieved $500 million in pro forma net revenue in 2020 and achieved global recognition by ranking No. 29 on the 2021 Direct Selling News Global 100 list of the top revenue-generating direct-selling companies worldwide.
NewAge deploys an e-commerce and direct selling route to market across more than 50 key markets with a team of more than 400,000 Brand Partners. As part of its innovative Lifestyle Rewards Program, NewAge's Brand Partners are able to earn and redeem points for free hotel accommodations as an added incentive, or they are able to book rooms at special negotiated rates when they sell or distribute NewAge products.
"We continue to innovate our business model and take additional steps to disrupt the industry by deploying a new generation of travel technology in lockstep with HotelPlanner," says Brent Willis, CEO, NewAge, Inc. "We are excited to offer unbeatable travel rates to our family of Brand Partners as one more demonstration of our commitment to providing them with the best experience with the best social selling company in the world. We look forward to seeing our Brand Partners around the world take advantage of this unique partnership."
"We are incredibly excited to partner with NewAge to further develop a fully integrated and customized worldwide hotel booking solution. NewAge and HotelPlanner share a commitment to growing our respective global businesses by serving others," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder and CEO, HotelPlanner.
"This partnership makes perfect sense for us because NewAge's global e-commerce and direct selling channels align well with our 24/7/365 capabilities in e-commerce, our multi-lingual/multi-currency website, and the ability to provide global call center support," says Bruce Rosenberg, President, HotelPlanner.
About HotelPlanner
HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based customer service network, to quickly and seamlessly serve all traveller hotel needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world's top providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.
Learn more at http://www.HotelPlanner.com
About NewAge
NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to become the world's leading social selling and distribution company. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct route-to-market system. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutrition and weight control — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and Brand Partners around the world.
The company operates the following websites:
