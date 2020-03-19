NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) (the "Company' or "Hoth"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from dermatological indications ranging from atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and acne as well as gene therapy treatment for asthmatics, today announced results from a preclinical study demonstrating the potential effectiveness of WEG232, a topical treatment with specific substance P-receptor inhibitor for Erlotinib-induced facial dermatitis and hair loss in cancer patients.
Erlotinib, an EGFR1-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is an effective anti-tumorigenesis agent, which combats several cancers including lung, colon, head and neck. Typically, significant and often severe cutaneous toxicities are serious side effects of Erlotinib, limiting its full potential use to prolong patient survival. Previous studies suggest that neurogenic inflammation plays a serious role in causing EGFR-TKI induced off-target toxicity. This trial was designed to assess if topical application of WEG232, a specific Substance P-receptor inhibitor, would be protective against erlotinib-induced facial rash and/or hair loss.
The research, which took place at the George Washington University and supported by Hoth, suggests the topical application of WEG232 could be very effective in suppressing erlotinib induced-facial rash/hair loss with approximate 71% reduction. It concluded that WEG232 may be used as an effective intervention to prevent EGFR-TKI-induced cutaneous toxicity.
Mr. Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth, added, "This 12-week study with 25 SD-rats showed overwhelming compelling results of a 71% facial rash and hair loss reduction. Our next steps will be to further our preclinical work while also preparing for a pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) meeting request with the U.S. FDA. We look forward to publishing complete results of the aforementioned study in poster form prior to our pre-IND."
About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BioLexa Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2019, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.
