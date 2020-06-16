NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has expanded its sponsored research agreement with the George Washington University (GW) to explore the potential use of WEG232 for topical and/or systemic therapy to counter the dermatological related side-effects of chemotherapy and immunotherapy in cancer patients.
The company has increased its commitment to further the science behind this therapeutic with Dr. William Wegliki's lab at GW. Hoth intends to request a Pre-IND meeting with the FDA by year-end.
Hoth continues to develop topical WEG232 formulation for treatment of mild to moderate (grades 1-3) rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. A recent research study suggested the topical application of WEG232 could be very effective in suppressing erlotinib induced-facial rash/hair loss with approximate 71% reduction. It concluded that WEG232 may be used as an effective intervention to prevent EGFR-TKI-induced cutaneous toxicity.
Future studies will include:
- Determining the optimal treatment or pretreatment time of application and the weekly number of applications, eg. 2 or 3/week, of WEG232 to prevent the occurrence of the anticipated skin rash/hair loss.
- Determine at the facial skin level if differentially effective topical applications correlate with the extent of suppressed SP-mediated neurogenic inflammation.
- Determine any impact the topical WEG232 application may have on the indicators of systemic neurogenic inflammation and oxidative stress.
"We are pleased to broaden our relationship with the George Washington University as we continue to make great strides in bringing a much needed therapeutic to patients struggling with the many side effects of chemo and immunotherapy," stated Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics.
About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.
