NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced today that the company has obtained exclusive worldwide licensing rights to the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented antimicrobial therapy focused on treating atopic dermatitis. This agreement serves as an extension to the previously executed sublicense agreement for the compound with Chelexa Biosciences, Inc.
According to the National Eczema Association, "Atopic dermatitis (also known as AD) is the most common type of eczema. In fact, more than 18 million American adults have atopic dermatitis — which often appears as a red, itchy rash normally on the cheeks, arms and legs. Atopic dermatitis typically begins in childhood, usually in the first six months of a baby's life. Even though it's a common form of eczema, it's also severe and long-lasting. When you or your child have atopic dermatitis, it may improve at times, but at others it may get worse. Often, atopic dermatitis disappears as a child grows older, though some children will have atopic dermatitis flares into adulthood." Atopic dermatitis exists with two other allergic conditions: asthma and hay fever (allergic rhinitis). People who have asthma and/or hay fever or who have family members who do, are more likely to develop AD.
The global atopic dermatitis market is positioned for significant growth at approximately 24.1% CAGR during the projection period (2020-2027 source: Fact.MR) Millions of people are afflicted by this debilitating skin ailment.
"Management is pleased to fully own global licensing rights for the BioLexa Platform," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics.
About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has recently entered into a Joint Development Agreement to further the development of vaccine prospects to prevent, intercept or treat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) based upon VaxCelerate, a self-assembling vaccine (SAV) platform exclusively licensed by Voltron from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of BioLexa, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2018, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.
