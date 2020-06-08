NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for US Patent Application Number: 15/528,317 related to "13-Cis-RAMBA Retinamides that Degrade MNKs for Treating Cancer".
The Notice of Allowance concludes the substantive examination of the US Patent Application by the USPTO and will result in the issuance of a US patent after remaining administrative processes are completed. Hoth Therapeutics continues to strengthen the company's intellectual property portfolio surrounding new generation therapies treating various diseases.
"We are pleased to receive allowance of additional claims from the USPTO, which marks a critical step in bolstering our intellectual property portfolio protecting novel therapeutics designed to target dermatological disorders," stated Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "This patent regarding several methods will be critical as we move compounds to treat in vivo anti-cancer activity and in vitro for treating dermatology conditions forward."
Researchers at UMB discovered novel retinamide RAMBAs and validated their therapeutic utility in animal models of breast and prostate cancer. RAMBAs inhibit the cellular enzyme that metabolizes all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA), which actively directs cells to mature in a controlled manner to ensure normal growth. In addition to enhancing the beneficial effects of ATRA, the mechanism of action for these RAMBAs has been shown to involve degradation of Mnk 1/2 and suppression of the oncogenic eIF4E pathway. For potential use in treating dermatological conditions, UMB researchers obtained promising early results demonstrating that lead retinamide RAMBAs have equal or superior effects over approved retinoids (ATRA and 13-CRA) to inhibit proliferation of normal human adult keratinocytes and sebocytes, and antikeratinizing effects in reconstructed human epidermis. Initial toxicity profiles for a panel of RAMBAs [Njar et al., 2006] also showed good indications for safe therapeutic use.
About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.
