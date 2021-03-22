NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, March 24th at 12:10 p.m. ET. Following the presentation, Mr. Knie will also participate in a panel discussion on the same day at 12:50 p.m. ET, entitled 'Coming Together to Address Unmet Medical Needs'.
To attend the conference and listen to the presentation and panel discussion via webcast, please register by visiting https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/.
For more information regarding the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please email investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com or your Benzinga representative directly.
About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.
Investor Contact:
LR Advisors LLC
Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com
Phone: (678) 570-6791
