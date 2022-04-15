The noted internist and proprietor of House Call Doctor Los Angeles comments on a recent article that keeping patients more comfortable with the ease and convenience of a house call can have multiple health benefits.
LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An April 7 article on Everyday Health reports on a study looking at possible associations between warmer evenings and a higher risk of sudden death in male patients due to heart attacks, strokes, and other issues. The study looked at areas with cooler climates where relatively few people have air-conditioning, including Seattle and parts of the United Kingdom. Internist Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles notes that, as the climate continues to warm, middle-aged and older people – not only men – should understand that comfort is about more than pleasure; being uncomfortable for long periods is not only unpleasant but unhealthy. Dr. Farzam says that, with heatwaves increasing in frequency, Los Angeles residents who live without air conditioning – even in cooler beach areas such as Marina del Rey, Venice, and Santa Monica -- should consider ways to keep cool when the weather turns hot.
Dr. Farzam notes, however, that hot weather is just one cause of stress that may be unhealthy. Stress can cause or worsen a great many health problems, so fostering relaxation and comfort is likely to reduce the chances of potentially dangerous events. The board-certified internist notes that one area of concern is that people who are feeling ill may have to go out and endure traffic and other stressors, only to end up at an urgent care center filled with other sick people. The doctor says that most patients are better off resting at home and avoiding both the stress of traffic and weather that may be either uncomfortably hot or especially chilly or wet. He adds that, as the Covid pandemic lingers, having access to doctors on-call reduces the odds of exposure to all kinds of communicable illnesses. Patients can remain safely at home as opposed to having to venture into areas where, as of this writing, fewer and fewer people are wearing masks.
The doctor adds that medical issues tend to come up unexpectedly and often at the absolute worst times. While stress in a situation like this is inevitable, having a doctor who can visit patients at their homes, offices, or hotel rooms reduces stress, saves time, and avoids issues that could escalate the situation – including the increased chances of getting into a traffic accident while driving hurried and under stress. Moreover, sometimes being able to visit a patient in their usual environment may provide the doctor with additional information that might not be apparent on a standard doctor visit, says Dr. Farzam, adding that it's one more reason house call medicine is a very definite win-win for good health.
