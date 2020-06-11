HOUSTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioX Pro, the U.S. based wholly-owned subsidiary of BioX Group, a leading chemical provider, today announced the official launch of their latest product. BioX Pro is a highly engineered coating that incorporates a powerful antiviral, antimicrobial, antifungal additive. The additive is EPA registered and used worldwide in the healthcare, food, textile, and other industries. BioX Pro has paired this powerful antimicrobial to a blend of strong halogenated polymers that bonds to most interior and exterior surfaces. Easily sprays on to most surfaces, and once dry, can be observed readily as a non-toxic, non-staining, thin film that remains on the surface of items. BioX Pro's protective qualities stays active for 90+ days as compared to other commonly used aerosols and disinfectants which may last only a few days. Further, extensive testing has gone on to prove effect treatment against many viruses, bacteria, and mold, most notably, it is effective at destroying coronavirus.
BioX Pro can be applied via spot treatment on high touch areas or more generally applied through janitorial or custodial services via hand pump sprayer, pressurized spray bottle, or electrostatic sprayer. It can be applied to porous, semi-porous, and non-porous surfaces such as fabric, upholstery, leather, wood, drywall, concrete, ceiling tiles, marble, grout/ceramic tiles, plastic, and glass. BioX Pro eases the work of facilities managers across industries by protecting multiple surfaces for extended periods of time. It also provides safety and peace of mind to users of public spaces.
BioX Pro has considerable opportunity for employers, office/apartment management, and building supervisors looking for a highly protective coating that can be a critical component in keeping work and communal places safe and free of pathogens. For high touch areas such as doors, elevator buttons, lobby furniture, tabletops, and countertops, consider applying BioX Pro to ensure these areas maintain virus and bacteria free.
Hugo Lozano, CEO of BioX Group states:
"We are extremely pleased to officially launch BioX Pro, a powerful coating to the market. What makes BioX Pro so unique is the long-lasting nature of the product – one application can last up to 90-days. It has been thoroughly vetted and test prove the antimicrobial causes cellular destruction to viruses and bacteria. It is the product we all need now more than ever to keep people safe."
BioX Group is part of Quima International, LLC a Texas based company with over 20 years in the industry. The companies are headquartered in Houston, TX with additional offices in Monterrey, Mexico. BioX Group's chemical engineering Chemical Engineering Department is led by a member with polymer and resin experience from PPG Industries; the world's leading paints and coatings company.
For more information, visit www.BioXPro.com.
