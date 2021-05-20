HOUSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? That is the question most Texans are currently grappling with as they decide whether to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Houston, TX emergency room physician, Dr. Michael Sarabia said there is an easy answer to that question: Get vaccinated as soon as you can.

Dr. Sarabia, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and Medical Director with SignatureCare Emergency Center in Atascocita/Humble, TX, said after attending to so many Texans with lung damage from COVID, his advice is for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"As an Emergency Medicine physician, I see patients every day who wish they had been vaccinated. Some tell me that they were against vaccines, but now that they have permanent lung damage they think otherwise," Sarabia said this week.

"They are victims of misinformation, spoken by irresponsible individuals who are not interested enough in your health. Instead, they are more interested in getting you amped up and coming back for more," he added.

He said those patients regret not doing the simple things like wearing masks, avoiding indoor gatherings and getting vaccinated.

"Universally, my patients (the victims) regret not doing the easy things like wearing masks, avoiding indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated. For every one case of serious side effect caused by COVID-19 vaccination, more than 1000 lives are being saved," he said.

On which vaccine is better for Texans, Dr. Sarabia said Texans should get the first vaccine that is available to them.

He however, urged women under the age of 50 to get either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and avoid J&J where possible.

"Which vaccine is better? 'Get the first vaccine that is available to you.' This has been the guidance up until most recently. It now appears that women under the age of 50 should choose the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines if available, as opposed to the one produced by Johnson and Johnson," Dr. Sarabia said.

