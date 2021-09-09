TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New product development in the life sciences relies on the ability of scientists to collect and analyze data, which is an often time-intensive process that impedes innovation. Though many labs still rely on unstructured and disparate scientific data management systems, like spreadsheets and PDFs, the majority would benefit from a more structured data management approach to extract key learnings and accelerate research and development.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore the benefits of implementing a modern scientific data management system and share solutions to the most common challenges that prevent organizations from realizing these benefits sooner.
This webinar will cover:
- The strengths and weaknesses of commonly used unstructured data systems, such as spreadsheets, PDFs, and electronic lab notebooks (ELNs)
- How structured scientific data management systems differ from unstructured software and their key benefits, including improved searchability and accessibility and native visualization capability
- The practical challenges of adopting a more structured data system, along with implementation recommendations
- The short- and long-term impact of adopting a structured data management approach
Join expert speakers from Uncountable, Will Tashman, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, and Jason Hirshman, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, in a live webinar on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2pm EDT to learn about modern scientific data management systems and a practical roadmap for implementing them within your organization.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How a Modern Scientific Data Management System Can Accelerate Research and Development.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks