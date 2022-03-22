TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trial recruitment is transforming in response to change in the world. Seismic events such as the COVID-19 pandemic have hastened the use of digital, patient-centric approaches to finding and recruiting patients. With that, patients in need of treatment options increasingly expect a frictionless business-to-consumer experience. Can these developments be harnessed to improve existing clinical trial recruitment strategies while fostering better patient engagement?
Register for this webinar to explore the challenges that exist in clinical trial recruitment today and how to overcome them by implementing collaborative, patient-centric digital triaging and enrollment solutions. These solutions seamlessly integrate and connect sponsors and relevant stakeholders. The featured speakers will give an overview of the operational aspects of the myTomorrows' platform and the solutions it provides.
This webinar will cover essential considerations for sponsors when implementing a patient-centric triaging and enrollment solution to finding more patients for clinical trials.
The featured speakers will discuss how to ensure that only highly qualified and eligible patients will be presented towards principal investigators (PIs) and sites. This can reduce drop-offs and streamline key workflows for higher and faster enrollment rates. By handholding patients through the journey, increased engagement levels will offer various advantages for all stakeholders involved. Attendees will witness a live demo and a case study overview, showing how this patient-centric solution guides patients towards enrollment.
Join experts from myTomorrows, Dennis Akkaya, Chief Commercial Officer; Angela Sarmiento, MD, Senior Patient Navigator; and Ken Ijumba, MD, Medical Communications Manager, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 12pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How a Platform-based, Patient-Centric, Triaging Solution Can Accelerate Clinical Trial Recruitment.
