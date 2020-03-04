WASHINGTON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- George Roberts Jr., president-elect of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, will discuss how county and city health officials across the country are preparing for the coronavirus at a National Press Club Newsmaker event on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m.
Roberts has served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Northeast Texas Public Health District since November 2006 and has 35 years of healthcare experience, mostly in hospital administration. Roberts will make brief remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.
This news conference will take place in the Club's Zenger Room and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club; however, registration is required. Please click here to register.
The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.
