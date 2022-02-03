NESCONSET, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many military members who come home from deployment are in need of support. Whether it's needing a service pet, obtaining food for themselves or their pets, or needing help putting up a fence on their property, many need support from the community. Companies that want to give back can do so by partnering with Paws of War, which helps veterans meet a variety of their needs. The challenges of the last two years both home and abroad have hit deployed troops, veterans and first responders particularly hard. Troops returning home are facing significant challenges finding housing, buying cars and adjusting to mask mandates and lockdowns. The frontline first responders have faced a never ending onslaught of patients and crises. Paws of War continues to make a significant impact on our hero's lives by providing them with the support they so desperately need by offering a wide range of services aimed to help make their lives better!
"We work with numerous corporate partners as they help give back to those who have given so much," explains Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. "We are grateful for every corporate sponsor we have because they help to make our programs possible."
Increasingly, consumers are looking beyond just logos to decide who to do business with. According to the Harvard Business School, corporate social responsibility has become a more important issue. They report that 70% of Americans believe it's important for companies to make the world a better place, and 77% of people are motivated to buy from a company that does help make the world a better place.
By partnering with Paws of War, corporations can take pride in knowing that they are helping to keep the country stronger and that they are caring for those who have served. The partnership helps cover the cost of such programs as rescuing soldiers' dogs from overseas, providing mobile veterinary care for veterans' pets, providing free trained service dogs, and providing dog obedience and care support for veterans' pets.
While charities gain financial assistance from corporate sponsors, it's really a win-win relationship. Here are some of the things that companies gain in return:
- The satisfaction of knowing they are helping an organization with its mission. Those who partner with Paws of War feel a sense of pride in helping the country's veterans.
- Their image is strengthened by showing people they care about the issues they are putting their partnership behind.
- Increased visibility for their company, because the partnership is shared through the organizations marketing and public relations efforts.
- They can widen their audience and potentially reach new customers. Sponsorships give the company a way to introduce themselves to people, doing so through an organization they already trust.
- A place where the company's employees can get involved, giving back to the community.
Paws of War has successful partnerships with numerous companies, including Express Scripts, Subaru, D'Arrigo New York, Mac Abstract, and the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. It has also partnered with sports teams, such as the Buffalo Bills, New York Yankees, New York Giants, and New York Red Bulls.
Corporate sponsors can take pride in helping to give back to veterans, but they will also get cross-promotional marketing opportunities. They can provide sponsorship of the organization, one program within it, a specific event, etc. They can also opt for employee engagement.
"Our corporate sponsors are able to help support our mission in a variety of ways," added Misseri. "We are happy to work with them. Their partnership enriches the community. We help at both ends of the leash."
Paws of War has helped veterans with numerous issues, including suicide, service and support dogs, companion cats and dogs, food insecurity, veterinary care, and animal rescue for deployed military. As the demand for Paws of War's services was growing, traditional fundraisers like galas and golf outings were sidelined, putting a crimp in the needed funding to keep these services going. Paws of War has a large loyal following of supporters, and looks forward to working with new corporate sponsors to keep these life saving programs running, and to get our family to show its support to our corporate donors.
Paws of War is currently seeking additional corporate sponsors. To get more information about the organization or to become a sponsor, visit the site at: https://pawsofwar.org/.
About Paws of War
Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides assistance to military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs to be service dogs, and provides companion animals to veterans. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or to make a donation, visit its site at: http://pawsofwar.org.
Source:
Harvard Business School. 15 Eye-opening corporate social responsibility statistics.https://online.hbs.edu/blog/post/corporate-social-responsibility-statistics
Media Contact
Cher Murphy, Paws of War, 571-263-2128, cher@chermurphy.com
SOURCE Paws of War