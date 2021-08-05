TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Positioning a product for successful out-licensing or acquisition is challenging, but the likelihood of achieving an attractive exit can be significantly de-risked by proactive, strategic planning. To maximize an exit before NDA submission, it is critical that sponsors understand the out-licensing environment and how strengths and weaknesses can be leveraged to create a win-win situation.
Register for this webinar to hear an outline of the strategic work that should begin during the earlier phases of development, before licensing or sales discussions begin and to learn best practices from a strategic development perspective.
Join Robb Lawrence, SVP of Commercial Strategy Solutions from Camargo, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Commercial Insights Can be Used to Maximize an Early Exit.
