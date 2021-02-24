TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmaceutical commercial leaders and marketers face many challenges to create differentiation in crowded markets for their mature portfolio and emerging pipeline candidates. Implementing a digital therapeutics (DTx), remote patient monitoring and companion apps strategy can help a portfolio drive market adoption, physician preference and patient adherence.
Panelists will discuss emerging trends in the healthcare industry that will drive DTx adoption, the benefits of building a DTx strategy and a case study demonstrating important lessons learned from deploying DTx and remote patient monitoring solutions in the pharmaceutical landscape.
Join expert speakers from PRA Health Sciences, Marcus Grindstaff, Senior Vice President of Connected Health and Brian Greene, Vice President of Connected and Digital Health, in a live webinar on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11am EST (3pm GMT/UK) to learn about the critical building blocks to help build a DTx and remote patient monitoring strategy.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Digital Therapeutics and Remote Patient Monitoring Can Drive Pharmaceutical Product Differentiation.
