NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when everyone is told to wear masks, but supplies are rightfully going to healthcare workers, where do companies turn to protect their teams? NYC-founded company GIR offers a sustainable solution to the PPE crisis for America's workforce. They've used their materials and manufacturing expertise in silicone to design a reusable mask for non-medical, general-purpose use.
In light of the CDC's recommendation for face coverings in settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, most Americans are trying to get their hands on protective masks. Taking medical-grade masks out of the hands of healthcare workers isn't the answer, but a filterless cloth mask isn't ideal either. Recent studies have suggested that the novel coronavirus can live on some fabrics for up to several days, so cloth masks are problematic, especially in environments which require frequent interaction with others. GIR founder and CEO Samantha Rose says, "As we talk about opening the country's economy back up, employers and managers need to be able to keep their teams safe. Some employees can't—or won't—head back to their jobs without protection. Worse, our communities could start getting sick all over again. If we don't protect the workforce, I don't see how we can get back to work."
GIR's mask kit is made with pharmaceutical-grade, FDA- and LFGB-approved silicone. Fitted with disposable filters, these non-medical masks are a solution for commercial enterprises requiring appropriate personal protection for their workforce. Each kit includes a reusable silicone mask and 5 filters. The company has retooled to support production of up to 15,000 units per day, and is able to offer large quantities on a short turnaround. The product stands apart because of its durability and ease of cleaning, high-quality filters, and the lower relative cost per use versus fully disposable masks. Filters should be replaced as needed, but can be worn for a full day under routine use.
The masks come in a variety of colors, making them ideal for distinguishing personal equipment amongst or within teams. GIR is producing mask kits at scale with deliveries beginning this month. More information can be found at https://gir.co/industrial.
