JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The country is carefully navigating through the COVID-19 challenge, and executive orders are being lifted in phases across the country. In the medical field, patients are able to selectively visit doctors for non-emergency procedures, including visiting their eyecare professionals. These medical professionals have countless resources available detailing safe guidelines through use of personal protective equipment (PPE), sterilization practices and protocols, check in and waiting room procedures, and more.
By nature, eye exams are up close and personal. Yet, how do you achieve acceptable safe social distancing for patients? The latest technology in eyecare now allows doctors to perform many tests from more than 6 feet away, from another room or even remote locations, and with even greater accuracy.
Marco Ophthalmic, a leader in vision diagnostics, has developed the latest refraction technology (used to determine new eyeglass/contact lens prescriptions) that is becoming the new normal in the post-COVID-19 world. Marco's technology offers eyecare professionals flexibility to perform eye exams faster while maintaining social distance (they can use a control panel from over 6 feet away) and even offer full tele-medicine solutions by using web cameras to interact with patients. Marco technology also provides for greater efficiencies, helping to reduce time spent in the exam room and limit exposure for both the doctor and the patient without affecting the quality of the exam. In fact, Marco technology can even enhance the patient experience.
Historically, when a patient was asked the well-known question, "Which is better— 1 or 2?", they were shown two different images, while the doctor flipped between lenses. Now with the new technology, the patient can view the images side-by-side. It is easier to give better answers to the doctor which, in turn, results in a more accurate prescription.
Dr. Coby Ramsey, who utilizes the technology at Ramsey Eye Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming said, "When COVID erupted we still wanted to be efficient and thorough, and we also wanted to be safe. Looking ahead, we will need to be even more aware of safe practices, and this is the new normal in eyecare. Social distancing doesn't just mean staying 6 feet apart—it means doing everything we can to reduce exposure and keep our staff and patients healthy."
Dr. Eric Hammond, who operates Lakeline Vision Source in Cedar Park, Texas, said, "A lot of people think you will lose the personal touch doing exams from a different room. But now more than ever I think patients are more appreciative and more comfortable. As we start to open back up to routine eye exams, I have found that patients are even more grateful of the extra protective steps we have taken from our sterilization practices to the technology we've invested in."
Dr. Ramsey added: "We also plan to bring tele-optometry to our practice. The patients will continue to visit the office and will go through our advanced testing technology, while I can remotely analyze the results, prescribe what's needed, and accommodate my patients' busy schedules while providing the best care for their eye health. It's a new world we're living in, and we are adapting to best accommodate to protect our staff and patients."
