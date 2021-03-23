The Origin Recognition Complex (ORC) is a group of proteins required to be fully assembled for the first step in DNA replication. One component of the ORC, ORC1 (visible in this image as bright green dots), is sequestered into droplets in the nucleus of the cell, and allowed to move briefly and assemble with other proteins at the right moment in the cell cycle. Image: Manzar Hossain/Stillman lab/CSHL, 2021.