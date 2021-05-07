CHICAGO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With COVID-19 forcing businesses to close their doors, there were few companies who didn't feel the sting of this pandemic. COVID-19 created an economic crisis that many businesses weren't able to recover from, and many smaller establishments had to close their doors for good because of this.
The only way to stay afloat in this situation was to comply with state and federal regulations regarding social distancing and mask-wearing. Many businesses adopted these practices into their daily procedures, and these groups were able to keep their doors open despite the pandemic. Illinois Safety LLC was one of these groups. As a provider of CPR classes in Chicago, the need for this business didn't stop or slow down. Public education and certification for vital skills like CPR and first aid were still important, despite the state of the world. And so Illinois Safety LLC kept their doors open and adopted social distancing guidelines among their staff. The company kept their students and teachers safe by practicing social distancing in the classroom, wearing masks, performing routine temperature checks, and maintaining a sanitized workspace.
While the threat of COVID-19 is gradually starting to die down, Illinois Safety LLC is continuing to service its customers by providing CPR classes in Chicago. The company plans to continue on with business as usual, and is looking forward to accepting new students into their programs.
About Illinois Safety LLC
As a Chicago CPR and first aid certification provider, Illinois Safety LLC offers on-site classes for colleges, schools, corporate businesses, gyms, day-cares, and more. The company's Chicago CPR and first aid classes include:
- PALS
- Certification for ACLS
- Certification for Basic Life Support (BLS)
- HeartSaver First Aid CPR AED
"We are a firefighter/paramedic owned and operated establishment with instructors throughout the Chicago Area," says Illinois Safety LLC owner Joe Witz. "Our instructors are all current firefighters and paramedics that bring their hands-on experience back to the classroom. Our students can rest easy knowing that their staff is trained to react."
