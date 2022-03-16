TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Progress has been made in a deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms of cancer and in the development of innovative therapeutic agents. However, the attrition rates between target discovery and drug approval remain very high. Therefore, robust translational assays and models to predict therapeutic efficiencies have become a key parameter for oncology drug discovery programs.
Experienced, multidisciplinary teams and strategic partnerships can support drug discovery projects from hit finding to Investigational New Drug (IND).
In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how conventional and innovative integrated technological skills should be incorporated into the oncology drug discovery process. This effort should help the selection of drug candidates faster to the clinic.
Join this webinar to see examples of anticancer drugs aimed at overcoming breast cancer resistance that follow a multiple-step program which includes: target expression/validation to identify the most effective therapeutic strategies; in vitro screening and phenotypic assays, to select active compounds, confirm activity and better understand the mechanism of action; early absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME), to establish developability potential of entities; in vivo validation to evaluate the dose effect and therapeutic index of the compounds; in vivo clinical drug positioning.
Join experts from Oncodesign Service Business Unit, Olivier Duchamp, Head of in vivo sciences; and Jean-François Mirjolet, Head of in vitro sciences, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Better Optimize an Oncology Drug Discovery Program.
