TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decentralized trials have proven to allow continued recruitment and retention of patients, keeping trials and patients' wellbeing on track, even during a pandemic.
For the past 15 years, MRN has been driving the successful implementation of decentralized clinical trials for the pharmacautical industry. MRN has spent over a decade advocating for a decentralized, patient-friendly approach to clinical trials, bringing trial visits to the patient in their own home and community. MRN successfully delivered a historical record number of visits in response to our most challenging chapter, helping their clients successfully navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.
Both existing and new clients turned to MRN to help rescue their trials from imminent failure. New, rapid response teams and processes were created and implemented across the MRN business to continue to support trials. MRN service offerings expanded, and they continued to strengthen their alliances with suppliers.
Register for this webinar to hear experts from MRN and Magenta Therapeutics as they share their best practices in planning, implementation and integrations — things you need to know to successfully run a decentralized clinical trial. You will get a view into the successes, challenges and lessons learned from both sides of the table. They will introduce participants to their learnings and experience running trials during a pandemic and share their insights to designing trials that can incorporate decentralized services.
Join Todd McGrath, Vice President, Global Head Project Management, MRN; and Alison Occhiuti, Associate Director, Clinical Operations, Magenta Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Build a Successful Decentralized Clinical Trial and Avoid Common Mistakes.
