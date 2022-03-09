WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc. is bringing some Powerful Tools and Models to the Ohio State funded Staff Wellness Project to Promote Mental Health in School Workspaces as they Partner with Miami University, Ohio to roll out this program with up to 75 Schools.
ADDRESSING MENTAL HEALTH NEEDS AT WORK
The realities of the coronavirus have exacerbated the need for a more robust mental health strategy at work that incorporates the whole life realities of employees. This is what makes working with Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc., a Canadian based firm which offers the most inclusive wellness framework on the market. This made them an ideal partnership for the State funded pilot program led by Miami University in Ohio, to address staff mental health needs in schools.
"When I saw the Interpersonal Wellness Improvement System® (WIS) model, I knew it was exactly what we needed for this project; I was told by the project lead Debora Robison of Miami University," said Joyce Odidison, President of Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc, and creator of the WIS® model, that's being used as the framework for this transformational project.
IDENTIFYING EARLY SIGNS OF BURNOUT AS AT WORK
WIS® is a whole person systems-based perspective model that creates awareness of a broad range of areas where employees could be leaking vital energy that may lead to burnout and overwhelm. It also allows users to assess how well they are in nine wellness dimensions by providing an engaging visual model to enhance engagement, and an immediate score they can take action to change on their own or with assistance from wellness coaches. This awareness raising exercise lets employees create a personal action plan to improve or quickly change what is happening in those areas of their lives.
ABOUT INTERPERSONAL WELLNESS SERVICES INC.
Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc. (IWS Inc.) is a learning and development company based in Canada since 1997; a North American leader in customized corporate training, coaching, and development for well-being at work. The company hosts the annual Global Workplace Wellness Summit and publishes Faces of Workplace Wellness quarterly magazine. IWS Inc. is owned and led by Joyce Odidison and a diverse team of professionals.
ATTENDING THE GLOBAL WORKPLACE WELLNESS SUMMIT
The Global Workplace Wellness Summit offers a range of opportunities to engage with the WIS® models and teachings as part of the learnings hundreds of professionals will take back to their organizations. This year, the Summit will take place in the City of Winnipeg, Manitoba, in central Canada, from September 28 – 29, 2022. Teachings, findings, and research are also available to delegates at the annual Global Workplace Wellness Summit in breakout sessions, papers, and presentations.
To learn more about the Staff Wellness Initiative program or to register or sponsor the Global Workplace Wellness Summit, visit our website at http://www.interpersonalwellness.com.
