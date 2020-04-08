IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Medical Credit is thrilled to announce a new business loan platform for small business owners. Small business owners are invited to apply for loans to help them survive the disruption to business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Business owners can access loan options to cover expenses like rent, utilities, mortgages, equipment, payroll and other monthly costs. Loan amounts range from $5,000 to $500,000, with loan terms between 1 and 24 months.
"We're proud to offer flexible financing options for small business owners and providers in our network," said a company spokesperson. "Many small businesses are struggling right now with the coronavirus pandemic and can use a business loan to weather the storm until we're back to business as usual."
Small businesses are invited to apply if they meet the following pre-qualifications:
- Have a business bank account
- Have been in operation for three years or more
- Have annual revenue of $250,000 or above
"The government-backed loan system has become overloaded and is unable to cope with the number of applications. The government-backed loans have restrictions that make some small business owners ineligible to apply," said a company spokesperson. "With a small business loan from one of United Medical Credit's network of lenders, business owners can receive the funds they need now, for any expenses they need to cover, so that they can survive the pandemic and continue to thrive once coronavirus passes."
For small business owners that are having trouble receiving a government-backed loan, a traditional loan may be a quicker and easier answer. All small businesses are welcome to apply, as there is no requirement to be a part of United Medical Credit's network.
United Medical Credit's mission is to make sure every one of our providers receives the best customer service throughout their small business loan application experience. We have years of expertise in matching applicants to lenders in our network that can provide financing options with optimal terms that meet their needs and budget. For more information, please visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/.
United Medical Credit
2100 Main St., Suite 350
Irvine, CA 92614
(855) 503-1800