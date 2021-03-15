NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum announced that the Patients as Partners conference is collaborating with the Patient Data Access Initiative (PDAI) in presenting a webinar series on best practices and guidelines for providing patients with appropriate access to their clinical trial data.
The four-part webinar series will kick off March 25, 2021. Over the course of four sessions, the series will cover PDAI's learnings with: an introduction to patient data return; optimizing the patient experience in data return processes; patient data return pilots with lessons learned; and how to get started in patient data return.
The first session, March 25 at 11am EST, is dedicated to the current state of patient data return, including why sponsors have prioritized it, what the guiding principles are, and how sponsors can do it thoughtfully. The session will cover how patient data return benefits patients, sponsors and investigators, and the who/what/how basics of returning data.
PDAI is a multi-company collaboration that includes Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen, Pfizer and Takeda. The collaborative was formed to advance patient data return practices as part of clinical trials. The series will share learnings from the members' experiences in piloting data return, in order to support other sponsors who are interested in these topics and to further demonstrate a commitment to patients.
"With our commitment to showcasing and highlighting companies doing patient engagement in clinical research through our conferences, podcasts and newsletter, we are excited to partner with PDAI to facilitate greater patient involvement in healthcare decision-making in this webinar series," said Kate Woda, Director of the Patients as Partners US meeting.
The webinar series is free, and for more information, click here.
About the Patients as Partners:
Patients as Partners US is co-produced with patients, industry, academia, FDA and nonprofit organizations to establish a well-rounded program that addresses the needs of all stakeholders seeking to implement and advance patient involvement across the entire clinical development continuum. The Patients as Partners in Clinical Research conference is the event that truly demonstrates how patient involvement gets done throughout the entire medicines development life cycle to drive greater efficiencies in clinical research. The program delves deep into patient involvement ideas, strategies and implementation processes that biopharma can utilize in order to help advance patient participation for better clinical outcomes.
About PDAI:
PDAI is a pre-competitive collaboration of pharmaceutical companies with individual representatives from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen, Pfizer and Takeda. United by a vision for a future where all clinical trial participants can receive their data, the group was formed in 2017 with the goal of driving industry-wide adoption of data return practices. For more information, info@patientdataaccess.com
About the Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences, podcasts, newsletters and webinars primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. They are committed to creating the best content, exchange of ideas and solutions among peers, as well as providing high-quality networking.
Learn more about the Conference Forum at theconferenceforum.org.
