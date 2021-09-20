TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Did you know that between January and June of 2015, 69% of 510(k) applications were rejected their first time? Even though there have been significant changes to the content required in a 510(k) submission since the agency released their guidance in 2005, this should not be the case. So, what can be done to better manage a team's 510(k) expectations? How can a submission be constructed in a way that's least likely to be rejected?
Register for this webinar to hear about the common pitfalls that plague first-time medical device founders when submitting their device to the FDA and share the secrets of industry veterans who have mastered the art of regulatory clearance.
Join Jon Speer, Founder & VP QA/RA, Greenlight Guru, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Get Your 510(k) Approved on Your First Try (And Why Only 31% Succeed).
