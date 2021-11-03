AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Normal, high-quality sleep and short-term stress-relief strategies are crucial to your overall health and energy management. Most individuals spend their weekends making the situation worse, setting up the mind and body for the 'Mid-week morning blues.' (Source: TheMorningMind)
"If you constantly fall into the same day-to-day routine, use Wednesdays to switch it up at work," says Carter.
"Breaking into high-quality mornings isn't always easy, sometimes it requires a more disciplined weekend schedule and replacing bad behaviors with empowering ones that bring joy into our life," says Dr. Rob Carter III, co-author with his wife, Dr. Kirti Salwe Carter, of The Morning Mind: Use Your Brain to Master Your Day and Supercharge Your Life (http://www.themorningmind.com).
Carter has simple ways to help maximize the chance of overcoming the Mid-Week Slump:
"Be positive and optimistic about each of your mornings," says Carter. "Use encouraging affirmations and simply telling yourself, 'I will feel invigorated in everything I do.' Then, take control of your life and focus on doing what you love midweek," says Carter.
"Schedule your heavyweight activities for later in the day as much as possible," says Carter, "Wednesday is usually a demanding day, thus a good strategy to keep our emotional and intellectual stress down is to preserve as much flexibility in your mid-week goals as possible," says Carter.
"Schedule some time with friends and family mid-week, so that you have something to look forward to," says Carter, "Seeing and chatting with people you enjoy can undoubtedly turn an awful mood and give you the ideal boost to get over your mid-week slump."
"Reflect on what makes you happy to be alive," says Carter, "the subconscious responds very powerfully to feelings, and the more of a sensory experience you make, the more effective it will be."
How to beat the Mid-week Blues and enjoy each day of the week?
"Accept those mornings are inevitable, set realistic morning goals, and commit to a realistic weekly plan," Carter says, "be assertive instead of aggressive and integrate short-term stress-relief strategies and exercise into your daily life."
About Dr. Rob Carter III and Dr. Kirti Salwe Carter
Dr. Rob Carter III and Dr. Kirti Salwe Carter are co-authors of The Morning Mind: Use Your Brain to Master Your Day and Supercharge Your Life (http://www.themorningmind.com). The Carters reside in Austin, Texas.
Rob Carter is a Colonel in the U.S. Army, an expert in human performance and physiology, and has an academic appointment in emergency medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He holds a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences and medical physiology and completed postgraduate studies at Harvard School of Public Health.
Kirti Carter was born in Pune, India, and received her medical education in India, where she practiced as an intensive-care physician before moving to Texas to complete postgraduate training in public health. She is a Fellow of the American Institute of Stress (FAIS), has more than 18 years of experience in meditation and breathing techniques, and has been facilitating wellness seminars for the past decade.
