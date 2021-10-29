TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, the panelists will outline the top criteria and important factors for small-medium sized biopharmaceutical companies looking to expand their ROI and development outside of major clinical trial (CT) markets, including industry market trends and opportunities for growth, as well as any translation or localization requirements needed when entering new markets.
The webinar will also discuss how language service providers (LSPs) can help sponsors of biopharmaceutical industry-sponsored clinical trials (BPCTs) leverage best practices to ensure all technical documentation, patient safety reports and data and other important aspects are translated and compliant with relevant regulatory bodies.
Dr. Vladimir Misik, Business Development Director at LongTaal, will quantify the nature of industry investment and will also discuss the relative attractiveness and competitiveness of global CT markets.
Join Dr. Misik along with expert from CSOFT Health Sciences Joshua Maislin, Sr. Customer Success Manager, in the live webinar on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:30am EST (4:30pm GMT/UK) to learn more about clinical trial industry investment and market competitiveness.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Successfully Conduct Overseas Clinical Trials as a Small-Medium Sized Biopharmaceutical Company.
About CSOFT Health Sciences
CSOFT Health Sciences, leaders in medical translations, provides end-to-end medical translation services for all phases of the product lifecycle, from pre-clinical to post-launch. We also specialize in market access consulting, medical writing, and CTD/eCTD submissions with the FDA, EMA, and NMPA. Our operations are compliant with ISO 17100 and certified in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016, ensuring our customized solutions meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of global submissions. Learn more here.
