WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Greger, MD, FACLM, the internationally-renowned nutrition expert, physician, leader in the field of pandemic prevention, founder of NutritionFacts.org, and author of the bestselling books How Not to Die and How Not to Diet, has turned his attention to the COVID-19 pandemic—how to survive it and how to prevent the next deadly outbreak.
His new book, How to Survive a Pandemic: Overcoming COVID-19 and Preventing the Next Deadly Outbreak, is currently available for pre-order and will officially be released on May 26, 2020. All proceeds Dr. Greger receives will be donated to charity.
This timely text discusses the pathogens that cause pandemics and how to face them. From tuberculosis and measles to AIDS and COVID-19, these infectious diseases share a common origin story: human interaction with animals. Otherwise known as zoonotic diseases for their passage from animals to humans, these infections—both pre-existing ones and those newly identified—have sparked some of the deadliest plagues in history.
Dr. Greger cuts through the prevailing noise and confusion and reveals not only what can be done to protect people during a pandemic, but also digs deeper into the roots of the problem and tackles the fundamental question: How can the emergence of pandemic viruses be stopped in the first place? If there is one concept Dr. Greger draws from his work on preventing and reversing chronic disease, it is that we must—whenever possible—treat the cause.
For more information regarding the latest information on evidence-based nutrition and health, visit www.nutritionfacts.org.
Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM is a physician, New York Times bestselling author, founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. Dr. Greger has lectured at the Conference on World Affairs, testified before Congress, and was invited as an expert witness in the defense of Oprah Winfrey in the infamous "meat defamation" trial. In 2017, Dr. Greger was honored with the ACLM Lifestyle Medicine Trailblazer Award. He is a graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine. All proceeds received from his books, DVDs, and speaking engagements are all donated to charity.
NutritionFacts.org is a strictly non-commercial, science-based public service provided by Dr. Michael Greger, providing free updates on the latest in nutrition research via bite-sized videos. There are more than 2,000 videos on nearly every aspect of healthy eating, with new videos and articles uploaded every day. Incorporated as a 501c3 nonprofit charity, NutritionFacts.org relies on individual donors to keep the site alive and thriving. NutritionFacts.org is a proud member of the True Health Initiative, a global voice for lifestyle as medicine. Information regarding Dr. Greger's New York Times best-selling books How Not to Die and How Not to Diet, his free Daily Dozen app, and podcast are also available on NutritionFacts.org.
