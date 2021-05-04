CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lulafit a provider of modern wellness services, technology, and management, supports company-sponsored wellness programming by building a holistic culture of well-being. Over the last year, lulafit has experienced exponential growth as benefits teams and insurance brokers look for modern solutions to improve employee wellness. Lulafit's inclusive corporate wellness platform supports physical, social, and mental well-being with services including easy online booking of 1-1 coaching sessions, an expansive on-demand library of activities, and challenges designed to improve individual and organization-wide wellness scores.
"We are seeing a significant shift in how companies are evaluating corporate wellness benefits. Prior to the pandemic, these additional benefits were viewed largely as an amenity versus a necessity. Today, well-being benefits and programming have become a top priority for companies of all sizes," said lulafit Executive Vice President Bicé Grobstein.
On top of a competitive talent market, employers are looking for resources to support the many stressors impacting employee well-being, productivity, retention, and overall satisfaction.
"Whether corporate clients are utilizing our lulafit HUB offering to activate their physical commercial office wellness infrastructure or our digital platform, lulafit APP, where employees can go to engage and stay healthy wherever they are, we help organizations activate a culture of well-being," said Grobstein. "By investing in a wellness program, you're building a highly engaged culture that supercharges business growth. Lulafit not only benefits your culture—we're good for your bottom line."
Interested parties can find additional information about lulafit at lulafit.com/for-employers. Health insurance brokers can also learn more and book a demonstration of the platform at lulafit.com/for-insurance.
About lulafit:
Lulafit is a national leader in modern wellness amenity services, technology, and management. Today, lulafit works with top organizations and real estate communities to create a culture and space that supports physical, social, and mental well-being. The result is increased retention, higher engagement, and happier and healthier people. Learn more about lulafit by visiting http://www.lulafit.com.
