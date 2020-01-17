WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University Hospital (HUH) will be returning for its 27th year at the 2020 NBC4 Health and Fitness EXPO this Saturday, January 18, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. HUH is one of two healthcare organizations that have participated in the EXPO each year since its inception.
Spanning the course of two days (January 18 & 19), the NBC4 Health and Fitness EXPO features more than 85,000 attendees and 200 health organizations under one roof. The EXPO provides D.C., area residents with a unique opportunity to engage healthcare professionals to get a free health check-up, seek medical advice, and schedule real-time appointments in a conducive environment.
"We are excited to be celebrating our 27th year at the NBC4 Health & Fitness EXPO. This event provides a great platform for us to engage local residents regarding their health and wellness," says HUH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shelly McDonald-Pinkett. "The importance of getting a routine health screening as well as speaking to medical experts is an integral part of managing your health. Our ongoing participation at this event is a testament to Howard's longstanding goal to raise the health equity of area residents."
A team of expert physicians and trained specialists will be at HUH's booth (#1253), beginning on Saturday, January 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, January 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are invited to stop by for a free health screening and to speak to HUH medical specialists. HUH will also bring back its popular Health and Wellness Information Stations, offering attendees one-on-one access to a multitude of specialty services.
List of Free Health Screenings
List of Health and Wellness Information Stations
Blood Pressure
Ask the Doctor
Cholesterol
Ask the Nutritionist
Dental
Ask the Pharmacist
Drug Interaction (Pharmacy)
Community Services
Glucose
Geriatrics (Alzheimer's Research)
HIV
Emergency Medicine (Safety/Fall Prevention)
Memory (Geriatrics)
Research Awareness (GHUCCTS)
Sickle Cell
Stress Relief Zone
Vision (Ophthalmology)
Viral Hepatitis Center
For media inquiries contact: Tony Blue, ablue@huhosp.org.