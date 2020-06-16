NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has been awarded the Healthgrades 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience AwardTM for the sixth consecutive year. With this distinction, HSS is recognized for being among the top 5 percent of all hospitals nationwide for patient experience.
Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to identify hospital performance in this area.
"We know that the vast majority of patients make healthcare decisions based on ratings and recommendations of family and friends," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "It is a great honor to achieve this award for the sixth consecutive year, validating our commitment to providing the best experience possible for our patients."
For the award, Healthgrades measures the sum of all interactions that influence patients' perceptions across the continuum of care, using data collected from a 29-question patient experience survey that hospitals administer to their patients. The patient survey data comes from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS).
The questions address subjects ranging from communication with doctors and nurses to cleanliness and quietness, as well as if a patient would recommend the hospital to family and friends.
"This award is a true testament to the dedication of our entire patient care team at HSS," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief at HSS. "We put our patients first in every decision that we make for the organization, and we strive to continually improve upon our practices and protocols to evolve even further."
About HSS
HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the tenth consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2019-2020), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2019-2020). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.